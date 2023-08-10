An airport has marked Luton Town’s return to the top flight with a giant message that plane passengers can read as they fly in.

The huge painting is under Luton Airport’s flight path at Stockwood Park in the Bedfordshire town.

It features midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - who has played for Luton Town throughout their journey from non-league to the Premier League - and a message that reads: “Pundits, prepare to eat your hats. Luton Town FC has landed.”

The black, white and purple painting took more than two days to finish and used about 500 litres of environmentally friendly paint.