Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: Briton falls by split decision in rematch

Anthony Joshua lost his heavyweight world title against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, 20 August.

The Briton was defeated on split-decision at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Arena with scores of 113-115, 115-113,116-112.

Though he was defeated, AJ pushed the Ukrainian star to the limit of his endurance.

Usyk's WBA, IBF and WBO titles now set up the prospect of a unification clash with Tyson Fury.

"I'm very, very upset. But I've got to give [Usyk] his credit because he's done well," Joshua said.

