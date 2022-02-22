Antonio Conte: ‘Harry Kane would play even if he had one leg’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has confirmed striker Harry Kane would be fit to face Burnley.

The England captain suffered a knock on the back during his stunning two-goal performance in Saturday’s 3-2 win at champions Manchester City.

Conte joked that Kane would play even if he had one leg.

The Spurs manager said: “Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play. He is good. He knows the importance he has to our team.”

