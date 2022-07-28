Amazon have released footage of Mikel Arteta giving his players an inspirational pre-match speech, thanking them for his “best week in football” before a vital game last season.

It came before the club’s home fixture against Norwich, a must-win Premier League game, after they lost their opening three against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

“High-performance teams all have something in common: They get results,” Arteta told his squad, comparing them to doctors that kept him alive as a child.

Arsenal went on to win their next three games, and go unbeaten in five more.

