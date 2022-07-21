Gabriel Jesus has accused Yerry Mina of “talking s***” and “attacking” him during Arsenal’s pre-season win against Everton.

The forward scored as the Gunners beat their Premier League rivals 2-1 in Baltimore.

However, Jesus was involved in a slightly more controversial moment, when he was confronted by Everton’s Mina during the game.

“I don’t know why he started to attack me to do something like this on my chest and then talking s***. I don’t know why,” Jesus said.

