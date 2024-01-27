Aryna Sabalenka sealed a dominant defence of the Australian Open title with a magnificent win over Qinwen Zheng on Saturday, 27 January.

The Belarusian claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles with a straight-set victory over 12th seed Qinwen Zheng in Melbourne.

She was presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup by legendary Australian player Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

She became the first woman since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to defend the title, failing to drop a single set in the process.