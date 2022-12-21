Mat Ishiba reportedly buying $4bn stake in Phoenix Suns and Mercury

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia is reportedly finalising his purchase of basketball teams Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

He is reported to be buying a $4bn majority stake in the teams from owner Robert Sarver.

The billionaire will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA during the buying process which could take weeks.

Approval of the move will also be required by the league’s board of governors.

Mr Ishbia is a former basketball player himself, for Michigan State.

