Gary Lineker's career at the BBC's Match of the Day (MOTD) began in 1999, kick-starting his quarter-century career as the leading face of the Premier League highlights show.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker will step down as host of the show after 25 years at the helm, the broadcaster officially confirmed on Tuesday (12 November).

His time on the show included a stint presenting in his pants and saw some memorable goal celebrations.

Here, The Independent takes a look back at Lineker's best moments presenting the show.