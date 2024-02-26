Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers calls BBC reporter ‘good girl’ during interview

Brendan Rodgers called a female BBC journalist “a good girl” as he left a radio interview after Celtic’s 3-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday, 25 February.

The manager spoke to BBC Radio Scotland’s Jane Lewis about his side’s performance at Fir Park.

Lewis was asked to expand on his comments regarding the tile race, after he said: “The story has already been written about this group, but we’ll write our own story.”

He appeared to be unhappy with the questioning, bringing the interview to a close with: “Done, good girl, well done.”

The Independent has contacted Celtic for comment.