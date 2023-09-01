Brighton announce signing of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati on loan deal

Brighton have announced the signing of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The Spanish wonderkid, 20, moves to the Premier League after making 36 appearances last season for Barca, as they secured their first title in four years.

His deadline day deal was announced by Brighton with a video shared on social media, showing Fati watching a number of famous moments from the club’s history.

“Joining our journey,” the video was captioned.

Fati has long been touted as one of the most promising young players in Spain and scored for Barcelona in 2019 at the age of 16.