Caitlyn Jenner launches Jenner Racing to compete in W Series

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she will be launching her own racing team, called Jenner Racing.

The team will be made up of two drivers, and will compete in the W Series, an all-female competition.

The BBC reported that it will support eight Formula One races this year.

Former Olympic champion Jenner, 72, has stated she “couldn’t be more excited” to get back into racing.

She has been keen to get involved in women’s sport for a while and believes more diversity is needed.

Sign up to our free newsletters here