Pep Guardiola is determined not to allow Manchester City’s past failures to weigh them down as they chase long-awaited Champions League glory.

The Premier League holders appear to have one foot in the semi-finals for a third successive year after beating Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week.

They will be expected to complete the job against the Germans in the return meeting at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

