Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea’s victory at Tottenham on Monday proved he has matured as a manager in the years since his first spell in England.

A frenetic 4-1 win in north London came amid two red cards for the hosts as emotions threatened to spill over in a manner reminiscent of the so-called “Battle of Stamford Bridge”, when Pochettino’s Spurs lost their discipline and a two-goal lead to concede the 2015-16 Premier League title.

After that game, which confirmed Leicester as champions, Pochettino was criticised for allowing his players to lose control of the match and let slip the chance of claiming a first league title since 1961.

Yet on Monday, it was his former side whose discipline failed them.