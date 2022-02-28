Thomas Tuchel has refused to blame Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat.

The goalkeeper was subbed on in the final minute of extra time for the penalty shootout but failed to save a single spot-kick before blazing his own over the bar to hand Liverpool victory.

Discussing the situation at full-time, Tuchel took the full blame for Chelsea's defeat, suggesting it was his call to bring Kepa on.

"The blame is absolutely on me and I take responsibility of course," the manager said.

"I take the decisions... mistakes happen."

