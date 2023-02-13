England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side, culminating in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final victory against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2019.

He called time on his international career last year but continued to play county cricket for Middlesex and represent London Spirit in The Hundred.

“I believe that now is the right time for me to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years,” Morgan said.

