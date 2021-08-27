Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of returning to Manchester United after a twist in his proposed move to rivals Manchester City.

His transfer to Man City is thought to have fallen through after the Portuguese captain would have been paid over £250,000 a week leaving his former team, Manchester United as the clear frontrunner for his signing.

Back in 2003, Ronaldo signed with Manchester United aged 18 before going on to win three league titles and a Champions League.

The forward has won five Ballon d'Or awards, securing his first aged 23.