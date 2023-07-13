Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:35
Dele Alli labels Mauricio Pochettino the ‘best’ manager of his career: ‘He cared about me’
Dele Alli praised Mauricio Pochettino for caring about him as a person, as he opened up to Gary Neville in an emotional interview.
The former Tottenham Hotspur star discussed the profound challenges he endured throughout his childhood and the long-lasting effects of trauma on his football career as he spoke on a powerful episode of The Overlap.
“Mauricio Pochettino was the best manager and I couldn’t have asked for a better manager at the time,” Alli, 27, said of his time at Spurs.
“It wasn’t like a footballer and a manager relationship. It was deeper than that, I felt. He was just so understanding of the decisions I was making, and he was guiding. He cared about me as a person before the football, which is what I needed at that time.”
Up next
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
00:59
How Tom Cruise helped Hayley Atwell during Mission Impossible
01:25
Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
00:36
Watch: Sophie Raworth mistakenly announces Huw Edwards has resigned
00:45
Biden slips-up and calls Zelensky ‘Volodymyr’ in Nato summit gaffe
00:44
Vandals set fire to 90-year-old Italian artist’s Naples installation
01:59
Zelensky ‘doesn’t understand’ complaints about Ukraine’s ‘gratitude’
00:28
Rushing water overflows from bridge after heavy rain in China
01:45
Just Stop Oil activist escorted from Hamleys after staging protest
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
01:58
Devastating floods batter Vermont as water levels continue to rise
01:06
Jeremy Vine urges BBC presenter to come forward in opening monologue
00:30
Danny Dyer explains why some fans will not want to watch new series
02:21
Watch: First look at Timothee Chalamet as Wonka in new trailer
00:32
Brad Pitt spotted filming new Formula One movie at Silverstone
00:45
Moment beavers reintroduced to northern England after 400 years
00:25
Great white shark lurks under paddleboarder in eerie video
00:30
Passenger gets ‘private’ jet for £188 as no other travellers board
00:22
Cancer survivor wears glittering eyeballs after losing eye as baby
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09