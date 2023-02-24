Commentator Andrew Cotter announces Six Nations team news while petting his dog

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter had some help from his famous furry friends, Olive and Mabel, while covering the Six Nations.

The pair of labradors gained fans worldwide during the Covid lockdowns, with their antics narrated by Cotter as if they were an Olympic event - videos Cotter posted on social media have had over 40 million views.

“If I ever tweet about sport I always get asked where they are, so may as well try to combine the two subjects,” Cotter said.

