Emma Raducanu opens up on battling stomach bug after Australian Open exit

Emma Raducanu has opened up about battling a stomach bug during her Australian Open loss to Wang Yafan.

The British star, 21, was knocked out in the second round after she was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Post-match, Raducanu revealed she went into the tie feeling under the weather and showed signs of discomfort towards the end.

“All of a sudden just felt so sick, just really like weak and nauseous,” she said.

“Throughout the third set, I think everyone could see it was a bit of a battle. I’ll get over it. It just sucks with the timing.”