Emma Hayes was lost for words as she gave an emotional interview standing on the pitch at Wembley after England won Euro 2022.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time to secure the team’s first major - and the nation’s first since the 1966 World Cup.

Speaking at full-time, an emotional Hayes described both the players and atmosphere at Wembley as “amazing”.

“I can’t find my words, this whole place has exploded,” the football coach said.

“I’m just so overwhelmed and proud of everything.”

