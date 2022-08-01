England fans flood Trafalgar Square to celebrate Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory

England fans gathered at Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses’ roaring victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

Thousands congregated on the afternoon of 1 August to cheer on the European champions as they reveled in their 2-1 win over Germany.

The players, along with head coach Sarina Wiegman, will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London at the event.

Queen Elizabeth is among those praising the Lionesses in the aftermath of their historic win, hailing the group as “an inspiration for girls and women.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.