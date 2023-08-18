Borthwick hits out at ‘personal attacks’ against Farrell ahead of Rugby World Cup

Steve Borthwick believes Owen Farrell has been the target of “personal attacks” as England’s captain once again confronts the possibility of missing the start of the World Cup.

The England coach has been forced to defend his star, who must face rugby’s judiciary for the second time in a week after World Rugby appealed against the decision to rescind his red card for a dangerous tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham last weekend.

Borthwick had intended to select Farrell for the clash against Ireland on Saturday 19 August but revised that plan amid the furious outcry over the original disciplinary hearing’s failure to impose a suspension.