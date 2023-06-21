‘Go get them’: William visits Lionesses to wish them good luck ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales urged the England Women’s football team to “go get them”, as he made a surprise visit to St George’s Park to wish them luck ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Prince William, president of the FA, dropped into England’s national football centre in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, to meet players, staff and head coach Sarina Wiegman, who led the team to victory in last year’s Women’s Euros.

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on 20 July.