England captain Leah Williamson wants ‘change of the best kind’ after Euro 2022 win

England captain Leah Williamson has called for “change of the best kind” after victory at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday (1 August) with goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly securing the team’s first-ever major trophy.

At the celebration party in Trafalgar Square the following day, Williamson praised the tournament for “changing the game” in England and across the world.

“We said we wanted to make winning our legacy and that’s what we did,” she said to cheers.

