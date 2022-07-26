Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.

The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.

“I think reaching the semi-final has been really great already,” Wiegman said.

“We hope we get the result we want,” she added, urging fans to “bring the energy”.

