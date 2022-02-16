Williams have revealed their new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season, showing off a stunning design with a striking blue livery.

The team finished eighth in the constructors’ championship last year and will be hoping to rise even higher when the upcoming season begins in March.

Williams Team Principal Jost Capito has said the new design reflects the characteristics of “great strength and sophistication”.

“The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again,” Capito said.

