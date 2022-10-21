Daniel Ricciardo was seen trotting into the paddock on horseback, wearing full cowboy gear, ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

The F1 star was also flanked by a country singer playing the guitar as he made his eye-catching entrance.

Decked in a Stars-and-Stripes jacket and cowboy hat, Ricciardo rode a horse into the pitlane as Rob Baird sang “Dreams and Gasoline”.

“[We thought] it will bring a little bit of extra atmosphere into the paddock,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports of his stunt.

