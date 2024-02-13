Fernando Alonso hopeful ‘sophisticated’ new car brings first F1 win with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is hopeful that his first Formula 1 win with Aston Martin will come in the 2024 season after the team unveiled their new car.

“The new looks good, looks great. Looks more aggressive, more sophisticated as well,” Alonso said while his team showcased the AMR24 for the upcoming season.

“Hopefully we can be fast and more consistent than last year.”

The Spanish veteran, who made his F1 debut in 2001, is entering his second year with Aston Martin after joining in 2023.