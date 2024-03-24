Unseen footage shows moment George Russell crashed at Australian GP

New footage has emerged from inside George Russell’s car during the moment he crashed at the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell was attempting to overtake Fernando Alonso when the incident occurred, and officials say he was lucky to avoid any major injuries.

“Red flag, red flag, red flag. I’m in the middle of the track”, he can be heard shouting, as his car hits the barrier before sending him back into the track, concerned that cars could appear at any moment causing an event bigger accident.

Alonso has been hit with a 20-second time penalty for allegedly slowing down.