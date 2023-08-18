Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Women should 'pick the right battles' over equal pay in football, Fifa's Infantino says

01:34

Holly Patrick | 1692385517

Women should ‘pick the right battles’ over equal pay in football, Fifa’s Infantino says

Gianni Infantino has told women’s football to “pick the right battles” in the campaign for equal pay in the sport.

Speaking before Sunday’s (20 August) Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, the Fifa president put the onus on women to enact change.

“You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do,” he said.

The Lionesses will be competing for their share of a $110m (£86.1m) price, significantly less than the $440m (£346m) awarded at the 2022 men’s competition in Qatar.

Up next

00:51

Rugby stars Sam Warburton and Andy Goode on pre-match superstitions

01:29

Walcott shares career highlights as he announces football retirement

01:27

Why have Massa’s lawyers started legal action over 2008 F1 title?

00:57

ITV descends into chaos as ‘psychic parrot’ predicts World Cup winner

Editor’s Picks

41:45

Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour

06:12

Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops fights deportation

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Editor’s Picks

01:53

Trump indicted in Georgia over bid to reverse 2020 election loss

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

12:36

Campbell Hatton on being part of a boxing dynasty

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

On The Ground

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

More On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

More Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Music Box

01:46

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Love Lives

41:45

Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

01:05

Why you should never meet your heroes

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

More Love Lives

00:50

How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood

01:26

The power of writing your own music as a female artist

46:33

Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’

00:59

How Tom Cruise helped Hayley Atwell during Mission Impossible

Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

More Travel Smart

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

News

00:51

Pack of dirt bikers ‘spray dirt and rocks’ at police

00:50

Letby colleague says staff thought nurse was working when alarms rang

02:00

Letby murders left staff ‘devastated,’ Chester hospital director says

01:36

Lucy Letby ‘weaponised her craft to inflict death’, police say

More News

02:45

Timeline of baby killing nurse Lucy Letby as she’s found guilty

00:52

Lucy Letby was ‘annoyed when she failed to murder twins’, parents say

00:51

Watch: The moment Lucy Letby arrested over baby deaths

00:36

Lucy Letby voices ‘concerns’ over baby deaths during police interview

Climate

00:52

Asian Hornet filmed devouring wasp in Kent garden

00:53

Huge crocodile lurks metres behind oblivious fisherman in Australia

00:32

Bear helped across road by California highway patrol

00:23

Catastrophic wildfire ravages homes in Saint-Andre

More Climate

01:42

Barack Obama’s message to people of Hawaii after deadly wildfires

00:28

India landslides: Rescuers dig through mud in search for survivors

00:20

Watch: Satellite images capture Mount Etna eruption

00:47

Hawaii fires: Man relives ‘screams of horror’

Culture

01:00

Strictly’s Angela Scanlon shares ‘scary and wild’ first day on set

05:04

Michael Parkinson: Watch legendary broadcaster’s best TV moments

00:47

‘We’re the same idiots as when we were 16’, say Busted ahead of tour

01:02

Michael Parkinson’s final TV interview months before death

More Culture

00:29

Omid Djalili on terrifying moment he was shot at while at university

00:57

Love Island winners say they haven’t had many opportunities since show

00:47

The Killers booed for bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia concert

00:43

Ed Sheeran performs at Mall of America after working shift at Lego

Lifestyle

00:31

Incredibly rare two-headed snake born at pet shop in Exeter

00:27

Elton John and Kevin Spacey sing Elvis hit while enjoying meal out

00:49

Government calls on councils to allow pubs to open early for World Cup

00:54

New type of star gives clues to mysterious origin of magnetars

More Lifestyle

00:30

Chaos in Frankfurt airport after flooding prompts flight cancellations

00:45

Drunk driver crashes into police as officers conduct separate DUI test

00:55

Billy Connolly gives Michael Parkinson huge cake in final 1982 episode

00:58

Meet the ‘world’s happiest dogs’ who have gone viral

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in