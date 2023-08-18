Gianni Infantino has told women’s football to “pick the right battles” in the campaign for equal pay in the sport.

Speaking before Sunday’s (20 August) Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, the Fifa president put the onus on women to enact change.

“You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do,” he said.

The Lionesses will be competing for their share of a $110m (£86.1m) price, significantly less than the $440m (£346m) awarded at the 2022 men’s competition in Qatar.