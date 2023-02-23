Jake Paul sends intense message to Tommy Fury ahead of long-awaited fight

Jake Paul has issued a “warning” to Tommy Fury ahead of their fight this Sunday (26 February).

Two of the pair’s previous fights have fallen through, but they will finally take to the ring this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

In a message posted to Twitter ahead of the match, the YouTube star told the former Love Island contestant that he would “take his f***ing head off.”

“I hope you’ve enjoyed the last moments of your career,” Paul said.

