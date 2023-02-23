Jake Paul tells Piers Morgan he’s going to ‘knock out’ Tommy Fury

Jake Paul was very confident about his chances against Tommy Fury in the ring during his interview with Piers Morgan.

The American influencer-turned-boxer told the broadcaster that he did not have a single doubt that he will win in Saudi Arabia.

"He just doesn't have the power or the capabilities to do anything to be able to defeat me," he said.

The 26-year-old told Morgan: "That's why I'm putting it all on the line on Sunday night - you're gonna see me knock this guy out."

