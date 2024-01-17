Jason Kelce fights back tears as he addresses retirement rumours on podcast

An emotional Jason Kelce fought back tears as he appeared to confirm reports that he’s retiring from the NFL following the Eagles’ defeat by the Buccaneers.

Kelce spoke with brother Travis on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday 17 January, after reports emerged that the center would be calling time on his career.

‘I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I said to you, ‘I have belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league’,” he said.

“‘I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose - despite what’s been leaked to the media.”