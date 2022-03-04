England Test captain Joe Root mourns death of ‘massive idol’ Shane Warne

England Test captain Joe Root said Shane Warne was a “massive idol” of his growing up and described the Australia great as somebody who “absolutely loved the game of cricket.”

Speaking from the West Indies where England are on tour, Root said: “Really shocked and really sad to hear such a legend of the game passed so suddenly.”

“It’s been quite a quiet dressing room off the back of it. It’s hit everyone quite hard if I’m being brutally honest,” he added.

