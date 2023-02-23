Football fans have been remembering legendary commentator John Motson, following news of his death.

Perhaps the most iconic voice of the sport, Motson’s broadcast career spanned 50 years with the BBC, and saw him cover some of the biggest matches in world football.

One of Motson’s best lines came in 1972, during an FA Cup replay that saw non-league Hereford United dump top-flight Newcastle United out of the competition.

Motson has been long remembered for his commentary of Ronnie Radford’s goal - the equaliser on the day - as Hereford went on to win 2-1.

