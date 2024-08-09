Josh Kerr breaks silence on Jakob Ingebrigtsen exchange before Olympic 1500m race

Team GB’s Josh Kerr has broken his silence following an exchange with Norwegian rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the start of their Olympic 1500m race.

Ingebrigtsen reportedly said something to Kerr before the race on Thursday (8 August), which saw runner Cole Hocker take gold.

Kerr was quizzed on the exchange when he appeared on Good Morning Britain today (9 August).

Presenter Robert Rinder asked: “For the record, what exactly did he say to you? You can tell us, as long as it is not swearing.”

Laughing, Kerr replied: “Never anything too positive. We have been going back and forth for a long time and I am sure it will continue.”