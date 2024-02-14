Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ for final year at Mercedes before Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton expressed his excitement for his final Formula One season with Mercedes ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton attended his team’s 2024 car launch on Wednesday, 14 February, which the seven-time world champion called the “most exciting part of the season.”

“Obviously it’s been emotional, it’s very surreal to be here, given I came here in 2013, so 11 years with the team, starting my 12th,” Hamilton said,

“This is the first time I’ve seen the car come together as a whole. But to know everything that’s underneath the hood, which people won’t get to see, but we, George (Russell) and I will get to experience on the track. Yeah it’s exciting.”