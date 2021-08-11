Lionel Messi has said he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

"My dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he said during his unveiling.

The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.

Messi, who left his boyhood side Barca only days ago, is expected to earn around £30million a year with PSG.