Reigning London Marathon champion Shura Kitata insists he’s “feeling confident” in defending his crown during the race on Sunday despite being troubled by a hamstring injury.

The Ethiopian edged a sprint finish in the elite men’s race last October to topple the great Eliud Kipchoge, who had won the annual event in England’s capital on four previous occasions.

“I have some slight problems but still I am preparing to win and looking forward to it,” the 25-year-old said.

“I was prepared very well before the Olympics and just two weeks before I had a hamstring injury.

“I am feeling confident to run on Sunday.”