Luke Littler reacts to historic nine-darter after winning Bahrain Masters

Luke Littler reacted after becoming only the second player to hit a nine-dart leg in World Series of Darts history

Littler won the Bahrain Masters on Friday, 19 January, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final in his first World Series event.

It’s the 16-year-old’s first senior title after he lost to Luke Humprhies in the PDC World Darts Championship final earlier this month.

“It’s just good to get one on TV, and obviously first one of the year goes to me,” he said.

A nine-dart finish means a perfect game, where a player scores 501 with the minimum number of darts required.