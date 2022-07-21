Manchester City has shared incredible pitchside footage of Kevin De Bruyne’s goal against Club America in pre-season.

The Premier League champions won 2-1 at NRG Stadium in Texas, with their midfield maestro scoring both.

In a unique clip posted to social media - one reminiscent of a famous old Nike advert - the camera starts on the sideline before moving onto the pitch to catch a close-up of the celebrations.

Man City step up their season preparation when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

