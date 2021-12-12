Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has spotted several areas of improvement after his team extended their unbeaten run to six games.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a late penalty to help the Red Devils ease past Norwich and despite three points, Rangnick expects to see more in the coming weeks.

Speaking at full time, Rangnick said United struggled against a "courageous and aggressive" performance from their hosts and urged his team to up their "intensity" moving forward.

Despite their struggles, Man United moved up to fifth in the Premier League, level on points with West Ham.

