'Best for everyone' if Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand believes it would be “best for everybody” if Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United.

The England international has not played for his hometown club since 12 December and appears to be out in the cold under Ruben Amorim.

He watched United’s injury-time Europa League win over Rangers from the stands on Thursday night (23 January) as his exile continued.

Ferdinand told TNT Sport: “I think that is an indication of what the club wants to happen. I think they want to get him out

“I think he needs to go a new club, a new situation, a new environment.”