Raphael Varane says he does not regret Manchester United move

Despite his first season at Old Trafford being compounded by his former club Real Madrid winning the Champion's League, Raphael Varane says he has no regrets about joining Manchester United.

"It was not the best season...I wanted to play a little bit more, but that's part of football," the French centre-back said.

Speaking about his decision to make the move, Varane said: "I wanted to live another experience after 10 years in the same place...the Premiere League is fantastic."

