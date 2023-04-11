Micah Richards reveals ‘worst decision’ made with Premier League club

Pundit Micah Richards has revealed the "worst decision" he ever made when he was a footballer.

The former England international revealed to Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer that he turned down a £100,000-a-week contract in a five-and-a-half year deal with Manchester City.

"I said no because I was number two behind [Pablo] Zabaleta...I'm not all about the money", Richards quipped on BBC’s Match of the Day Top 10.

Richards instead moved to Aston for less money, and had his wages cut when the club was relegated.

