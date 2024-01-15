Andy Reid’s iconic moustache was the star of the show as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC’s wildcard round.

Saturday night’s game was played in below-freezing conditions at Arrowhead Stadium, where the temperature was -20C, with a wind chill of -28C.

It was the fourth coldest game in NFL history.

Reid, head coach of the Chiefs, was one to feel the brunt of the harsh conditions - with his moustache freezing and forming icicles above his mouth.

Kansas City made home advantage count in rough conditions and secured a place in the divisional round.