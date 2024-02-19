A lifelong Nottingham Forest fan who had begun losing her eyesight fulfilled her wish of hearing ‘Mull of Kintyre’ one last time.r

Vera Hill, 92, gave up her season ticket when she started to lose her eyesight 15 years ago.

The club invited her pitchside to fulfil her wish of hearing the club’s anthem one more time.

The song has been a Forest anthem ever since the glory days when the Reds were champions of Europe.

Made famous by Paul McCartney and Wings, the song was released in late 1977 before being adopted by the Forest faithful during the season they won the First Division in 1978.