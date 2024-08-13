Fighter jets escort Taiwan’s Olympic athletes home after Paris Games

Taiwan celebrated its returning Olympic athletes in a grand ceremony on Tuesday 13 August, with three fighter jets escorting the plane carrying them home.

Those on-board were the last batch of athletes to return to the island and included Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers at the heart of a gender dispute at the Paris Games.

Lin became Taiwan’s first gold medalist in boxing, and thanked supporters upon arrival at the Taoyuan international airport.

Taiwan won seven medals, including two golds, in its best performance since participating in the Olympics.