Patrick Mahomes reveals his game day breakfast ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has revealed his game day breakfast consists of ahead of the Super Bowl, where his Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I usually have some eggs in the morning, I’ll have a little bit of steak, a little of bit of hashbrowns,” the Chiefs quarterback said.

Mahomes, 28, will appear in his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday in just his seventh season in the NFL.

The 2024 Super Bowl kickoff is set for 6.30 pm ET/11 pm GMT on Sunday (11 February).