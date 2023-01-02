Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake

The coffin of footballing legend Pele has been placed inside Vila Belmiro stadium for a 24-hour wake ahead of his funeral.

It is the home of Santos, his former club that he joined at the age of 15 and stayed with throughout his entire career.

This video shows the moment the coffin was carried into the stadium and placed in position for mourners.

A funeral procession will carry Pele's coffin through the streets of the city of Santos on Tuesday, 3 January.

